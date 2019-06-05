Wed, 05 Jun 2019

Northern Ireland police say 18-year old boy intentionally burnt alive

LONDIONDERRY, Northern Ireland - Police believe a youth was likely burnt to death after an apparent road crash on a ...

UK contender for PM accuses WikiLeaks founder of causing deaths

LONDON UK / NEW YORK, New York - The British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has made the erroneous claim that ...

Boeing says 737 MAX May not take off again until end of year

SAN FRANCISCO, California - The head of Boeing says the company expects to get clearance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ...

U.S. presidential visit coinciding with end of UK premiership

LONDON, UK - US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK was offered with exceptional speed, from a position of weakness. ...

Every 5 seconds someone on earth stops breathing due to air pollution

An independent UN expert said on Monday that the failure of governments across the world to ensure clear air, constitutes a "violation of the rights to ...

U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Australian stocks edge up after Reserve Bank cut

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were little moved in Asia on Tuesday.The Australian market found little joy in an historic cut ...

American Airlines and Qantas to become mates

WASHINGTON DC - THE U.S. Department of Transportation has tentatively approved an application by U.S. and Australian carriers, American Airlines ...

U.S. stocks end mixed Monday, dollar drops across board

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed in the United States on Monday which was a better than expected ...

Stocks in Australia sold off, Asian region generally weaker

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday. All the major indices finished in ...

Chairman of U.S. Council of Economic Advisers to step down

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is to leave the White House, the president said Sunday.While ...

Trump gives India 5 days notice of new trade tariffs on exports

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump who has landed the U.S. in a trade with with China, and on ...

