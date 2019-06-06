Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Russia for talks he said would boost strategic cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

Xi Jinping was received with full state honors at Moscow's Vnukovo airport ahead of a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Xi was also slated to attend the June 6-8 St. Petersburg economic forum, which will be hosted by Putin.

Xi was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that the visit would 'serve as an incentive for the development of Chinese-Russian relations, comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in a new era.'

'I am certain this visit will yield fruitful results,' he said.

Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region led to a serious rift between Moscow and its Western partners and its subsequent turn toward its neighbor to the east.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Xi's visit was 'a crucial event for our bilateral relations.'

Ushakov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that Xi and Putin would sign a new declaration on 'global partnership and strategic cooperation, which are entering a new era.'

Based on reporting by AFP and TASS

