Thu, 06 Jun 2019

Trump says talk of demonstrations against him in London is fake news

LONDON, UK - U.S. President Donald Trump deployed a mix of diplomacy and barbs in his joint news conference with ...

Northern Ireland police say 18-year old boy intentionally burnt alive

LONDIONDERRY, Northern Ireland - Police believe a youth was likely burnt to death after an apparent road crash on a ...

UK contender for PM accuses WikiLeaks founder of causing deaths

LONDON UK / NEW YORK, New York - The British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has made the erroneous claim that ...

Boeing says 737 MAX May not take off again until end of year

SAN FRANCISCO, California - The head of Boeing says the company expects to get clearance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ...

U.S. presidential visit coinciding with end of UK premiership

LONDON, UK - US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK was offered with exceptional speed, from a position of weakness. ...

Every 5 seconds someone on earth stops breathing due to air pollution

An independent UN expert said on Monday that the failure of governments across the world to ensure clear air, constitutes a "violation of the rights to ...

Japanese stock markets in demand, key index rises 1.80%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Japan were the star of Asian stock trading on Wednesday.The key Nikkei 225 index jumped ...

ADB to advance 9.9 billion Thai baht for MRT development in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is to provide funding of 9.9 billion Thai baht ($311 million) for ...

Huge day on Wall Street, Nasdaq gains 2.65%

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones added more than 500 points and the Nasdaq shot up 2.65% on ...

Chinese government advises citizens to avoid travel to U.S.

BEIJING, China - China on Tuesday issued a travel warning for its citizens visiting the United States amid a spiralling ...

Australian stocks edge up after Reserve Bank cut

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were little moved in Asia on Tuesday.The Australian market found little joy in an historic cut ...

American Airlines and Qantas to become mates

WASHINGTON DC - THE U.S. Department of Transportation has tentatively approved an application by U.S. and Australian carriers, American Airlines ...

