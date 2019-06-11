Tue, 11 Jun 2019

International

Security forces at root of Nigerian election violence

ABUJA, Nigeria - The Nigeria elections in 2019 that brought President Muhammadu Buhari back into office for a second term were marred ...

Hundrteds of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

EAST JERUSALEM - Hundreds of Jewish settlers on Sunday forced their way into East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, according ...

U.S. and Russian ships nearly collide in Philippine Sea off Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan - A Russian destroyer came within 100 feet of a U.S. cruiser operating in the Western Pacific in ...

St. Vincent and Grenadines wins seat at UN Security Council

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A secret ballot was held by the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to ...

Trump indefinitely suspends tariffs on Mexican goods

WASHINGTON DC - A trade war between the U.S. and Mexico has been averted with a last minute deal.U.S.  President ...

Chinese man stole trade secrets from U.S. employer for use in China

Wenfeng Lu was seemingly living the American dream, a comfortable life in Irvine, California, with his family and a career ...

Business

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong climbs by more than 2%

HONG KONG, China - Shares in Hogn Kong jumped more than 500 points on Monday, pushing the Hang Seng index ...

Central Bank of Ireland clears way for new Opus operation

DUBLIN, Ireland - Opus Fund Services on Monday officially launched its European fund administration business.The launch follows a comprehensive application ...

Dispute flares between Scotland and Ireland over fishing waters

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is working overtime to resolve a dispute with Scotland over Irish fishing vessels operating ...

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin blames China for impasse

FUKUOKA, Japan - The United States has called on China to resume the stalled trade talks and return to the ...

Iran vows to remain a member of OPEC

TEHRAN, Iran - There is no prospect of Iran leaving the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to the ...

San Francisco has more billionaires than any other city

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Global billionaire wealth declined by 7% last year, after reaching record levels the previous ...

Movie Review

Red Dawn (1984) [Blu-Ray]