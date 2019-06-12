Wed, 12 Jun 2019

International

Tariffs and immigration deal with Mexico seen as triumph for Trump

WASHINGTON DC - A lot of praise was heaped on U.S. President Dionald Trump on Monday following the last ditch ...

Massacre in Central Mali, 95 dead, eleven missing

BAMAKO, Mali - At least Ninety five people have been killed during an attack on a traditional Dogon hunters' village ...

U.S. and South Korea not on best of terms, says NK

SEOUL, South Korea - Relations between South Korea and the United States are not in good shape, a North Korean ...

Security forces at root of Nigerian election violence

ABUJA, Nigeria - The Nigeria elections in 2019 that brought President Muhammadu Buhari back into office for a second term were marred ...

Hundrteds of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

EAST JERUSALEM - Hundreds of Jewish settlers on Sunday forced their way into East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, according ...

U.S. and Russian ships nearly collide in Philippine Sea off Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan - A Russian destroyer came within 100 feet of a U.S. cruiser operating in the Western Pacific in ...

Business

American Airlines orders cancellations due to Boeing 737 Max grounding

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines on Sunday announced it was extending cancellations that had been put in place because ...

Iran and Russia plan co-operation on energy

BABOLSAR, Iran - A top Russian government official has vowed his country will cement energy ties with Iran, despite threats ...

Asian stocks rise, Chinese markets up sharply

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China rose sharply on Tuesday with the Shangahi Composite leading the way.The Australian market which ...

Dow rises for sixth day in row

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose again on Monday, partly on relief that tariffs on Mexican imports into ...

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong climbs by more than 2%

HONG KONG, China - Shares in Hogn Kong jumped more than 500 points on Monday, pushing the Hang Seng index ...

Central Bank of Ireland clears way for new Opus operation

DUBLIN, Ireland - Opus Fund Services on Monday officially launched its European fund administration business.The launch follows a comprehensive application ...

Movie Review

