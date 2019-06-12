Wed, 12 Jun 2019

Head of family allegedly involved in mass incest gets bail

BATHURST, Central West, NSW, Australia - A woman embroiled in a serial inquest case will live in Bathurst in the ...

Major raids in Derry in purge against paramilitary crime

LONDONDERRY,  Northern Ireland - Detectives from PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, supported by local police officers in the Derry/Londonderry area, have ...

AI and automation unlikely to cost jobs in journalism

Much as robots have transformed entire swaths of the manufacturing economy, artificial intelligence and automation are now changing information work, ...

5-year old boy who travelled from DRC to Uganda confirmed with Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda - In the first sign that the deadly Ebola crisis may spread to other countries, a five-year old ...

Tariffs and immigration deal with Mexico seen as triumph for Trump

WASHINGTON DC - A lot of praise was heaped on U.S. President Dionald Trump on Monday following the last ditch ...

Massacre in Central Mali, 95 dead, eleven missing

BAMAKO, Mali - At least Ninety five people have been killed during an attack on a traditional Dogon hunters' village ...

Investors bail out of Hong Kong stocks as protests gather pace

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Asia got sidelined on Wednesday, mirroring an indecisive day on Wall Street.Only the Australian market ...

Dubai economic diversification showing dividends

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai recorded a non-oil foreign trade of AED 339 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an ...

U.S. stocks finish flat as Trump downplays trade deal with China

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks eased up a bit on Tuesday with China-U.S. trade talks again taking center-stage.U.S. ...

American Airlines orders cancellations due to Boeing 737 Max grounding

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines on Sunday announced it was extending cancellations that had been put in place because ...

Iran and Russia plan co-operation on energy

BABOLSAR, Iran - A top Russian government official has vowed his country will cement energy ties with Iran, despite threats ...

Asian stocks rise, Chinese markets up sharply

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China rose sharply on Tuesday with the Shangahi Composite leading the way.The Australian market which ...

