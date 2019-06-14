Fri, 14 Jun 2019

International

Section
Two oil tankers in Gulf abandoned by crews after explosions

MUSCAT, Oman - Two large oil tankers have reportedly been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.The attacks took ...

Bulk of child labourers being exploited are in Africa and Asia

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The number of children working in agriculture has increased by 10 million since 2012, which is why ...

Sale of military equipment including F-16s to Taiwan under scrutiny

WASHINGTON DC - A pending sale of F-16 fighters, Abrams tanks, anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles, to Taiwan has drawn rebukes ...

Head of family allegedly involved in mass incest gets bail

BATHURST, Central West, NSW, Australia - A woman embroiled in a serial inquest case will live in Bathurst in the ...

Major raids in Derry in purge against paramilitary crime

LONDONDERRY,  Northern Ireland - Detectives from PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, supported by local police officers in the Derry/Londonderry area, have ...

AI and automation unlikely to cost jobs in journalism

Much as robots have transformed entire swaths of the manufacturing economy, artificial intelligence and automation are now changing information work, ...

Business

Section
Wix.com spreads wings to Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - Wix.com Ltd., a cloud-based web development platform, which is listed on the Nasdaq exchange, is establishing a ...

Little interest in stocks in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were largely weaker on Thursday.The Nikklei 225 fell 97.72 points or 0.46% to 21,032.00.In ...

Buyers clamour for U.S. dollars, stocks ignored

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled on Wednesday, ending the day with all the major indices losing ground.The ...

AUSTRAC orders external audit of Afterpay

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian financial regular AUSTRAC has ordered the appointment of an external auditor to Afterpay to examine its ...

Investors bail out of Hong Kong stocks as protests gather pace

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Asia got sidelined on Wednesday, mirroring an indecisive day on Wall Street.Only the Australian market ...

Dubai economic diversification showing dividends

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai recorded a non-oil foreign trade of AED 339 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an ...

Movie Review

Hidden Figures