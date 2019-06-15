Sat, 15 Jun 2019

United States comes under fire over Iran accusation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - U.S. allegations that Iran was behind the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf ...

WHO considering declaring international emergency over Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda/GENEVA, Switzerland - Fears are escalating over the potential spread of the deady Ebola virus, after a third case ...

Two oil tankers in Gulf abandoned by crews after explosions

MUSCAT, Oman - Two large oil tankers have reportedly been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.The attacks took ...

Bulk of child labourers being exploited are in Africa and Asia

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The number of children working in agriculture has increased by 10 million since 2012, which is why ...

Sale of military equipment including F-16s to Taiwan under scrutiny

WASHINGTON DC - A pending sale of F-16 fighters, Abrams tanks, anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles, to Taiwan has drawn rebukes ...

Head of family allegedly involved in mass incest gets bail

BATHURST, Central West, NSW, Australia - A woman embroiled in a serial inquest case will live in Bathurst in the ...

Stryker to invest hundreds of millions of euro in research

CO.CORK, Ireland - Stryker is to invest over €200m in Research, Development and Innovation projects at three of its five Cork ...

Chinese stocks fall as geopolitical concerns weigh

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as geopolitical concerns began to outweigh concersn about trade and ...

U.S. stock markets strengthen despite attacks in Gulf

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks forged higher on Thursday following reports of attacks on two oil tankers in ...

Wix.com spreads wings to Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - Wix.com Ltd., a cloud-based web development platform, which is listed on the Nasdaq exchange, is establishing a ...

Little interest in stocks in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were largely weaker on Thursday.The Nikklei 225 fell 97.72 points or 0.46% to 21,032.00.In ...

Buyers clamour for U.S. dollars, stocks ignored

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled on Wednesday, ending the day with all the major indices losing ground.The ...

