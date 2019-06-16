Sun, 16 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Showdown looming in Persian Gulf

Two oil tankers were attacked on June 13 off the coast of Oman, forcing the crew members of one burning ship to ...

United States comes under fire over Iran accusation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - U.S. allegations that Iran was behind the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf ...

WHO considering declaring international emergency over Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda/GENEVA, Switzerland - Fears are escalating over the potential spread of the deady Ebola virus, after a third case ...

Two oil tankers in Gulf abandoned by crews after explosions

MUSCAT, Oman - Two large oil tankers have reportedly been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.The attacks took ...

Bulk of child labourers being exploited are in Africa and Asia

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The number of children working in agriculture has increased by 10 million since 2012, which is why ...

Sale of military equipment including F-16s to Taiwan under scrutiny

WASHINGTON DC - A pending sale of F-16 fighters, Abrams tanks, anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles, to Taiwan has drawn rebukes ...

Business

Section
U.S. president in bid to save Pennsylvania jobs

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday was lobbying Lockheed Martin to keep its Sikorsky helicopter plant in ...

BD chalks up 50th year of manufacturing at Dun Laoghaire

DUBLIN, Ireland - Becton, Dickinson and Company, more commonly known as BD, a leading global medical technology company, marked its 50th anniversary ...

Dollar-buying dominates financial markets on geopolitical concerns

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell and the dollar soared on Friday as tensions in the Gulf built up ...

Stryker to invest hundreds of millions of euro in research

CO.CORK, Ireland - Stryker is to invest over €200m in Research, Development and Innovation projects at three of its five Cork ...

Chinese stocks fall as geopolitical concerns weigh

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as geopolitical concerns began to outweigh concersn about trade and ...

U.S. stock markets strengthen despite attacks in Gulf

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks forged higher on Thursday following reports of attacks on two oil tankers in ...

Movie Review

Toni Erdmann [DVD]