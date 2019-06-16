Sun, 16 Jun 2019

Emotional funerals for casualties of First World War

PAS DE CALAIS, France - Relatives of two British soldiers killed during World War I have attended a moving service ...

Libyan National Army attacks military store in Tripoli, 9 dead

TRIPOLI, Libya - At least 9 civilians have died in an airstrike on a military storeroom in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.A ...

Sexual abuse and rape of older persons becoming more prevalent

As the world was marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Saturday, the UN independent human rights expert mandated with defending the rights ...

Showdown looming in Persian Gulf

Two oil tankers were attacked on June 13 off the coast of Oman, forcing the crew members of one burning ship to ...

United States comes under fire over Iran accusation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - U.S. allegations that Iran was behind the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf ...

WHO considering declaring international emergency over Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda/GENEVA, Switzerland - Fears are escalating over the potential spread of the deady Ebola virus, after a third case ...

China's most profitable bank settles charges with SEC for $42 million

WASHINGTON DC - The World's largest bank by assets, ICBC, which is also China's most profitable bank, has been hit ...

Ireland bolstering trade opportunities with Tokyo, Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea - An Irish delegation wrapped up a trade mission to Japan and South Korea, in Seoul on ...

U.S. president in bid to save Pennsylvania jobs

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday was lobbying Lockheed Martin to keep its Sikorsky helicopter plant in ...

BD chalks up 50th year of manufacturing at Dun Laoghaire

DUBLIN, Ireland - Becton, Dickinson and Company, more commonly known as BD, a leading global medical technology company, marked its 50th anniversary ...

Dollar-buying dominates financial markets on geopolitical concerns

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell and the dollar soared on Friday as tensions in the Gulf built up ...

Stryker to invest hundreds of millions of euro in research

CO.CORK, Ireland - Stryker is to invest over €200m in Research, Development and Innovation projects at three of its five Cork ...

