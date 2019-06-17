Washington D.C. [USA], June 17 (ANI): The latest film in the 'Men in Black' franchise which released on Friday is fairing well at the international box office as compared to the national market. The film is leading the overseas box office charts with USD 102.2 million.

'Men in Black: International' starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson just earned a disappointing amount of USD 28 million this weekend in its national market, North America but raked up USD 102.2 globally, reported Variety.

The film had the strongest start in China and garnered USD 26.3 million with its other top markets have countries like Russia (USD 5.1 million), South Korea (USD 4.9 million), Mexico (USD 3.9 million), Japan (USD 3.5 million) and the UK (USD 3.4 million).

F. Gary Gray's directorial also stars 'Taken' actor Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Based on the comic book series, the 'Men in Black' movie franchise kicked off in 1997. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, respectively, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats.

The film hit the big screens on June 14. (ANI)