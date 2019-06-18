Tue, 18 Jun 2019

Grisly deaths for 10 detainees in gang fight in Paraguay penitentiary

ASUNCION, Paraguay - Ten prisoners in a jail in Paraguay have been killed after a riot broke out on Sunday.Half ...

George Clooney Fraudsters Finally Caught in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand - Francesco Galdelli and Vanja Goffi had been dubbed as the Italian versions of Bonnie and Clyde.Both are ...

Indian Magician Disappeared After Doing a Houdini Trick in the River

KOLKATA, India– Chanchal Lahiri, a magician from India, disappeared in the Hooghly river after attempting to escape from a chain ...

American and Saudi Arabian militaries conduct exercises in Gulf

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The U.S. and Saudi Arabia militaries conducted joint drills in the Arabian Gulf on Sunday.The exercises ...

Bombings in Kenya, Somalia and Cameroon leave 20 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya - In a shocking weekend in East and Central Africa three separate attacks have claimed the lives of ...

Yemeni citizen who lived in NYC sentenced after trying to join ISIS

NEW YORK, New York - In federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, Mohamed Rafik Naji was sentenced to ...

Wall Street marks time ahead of Fed decision

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks made solid gains on Monday, while the broader industrial markets were less exuberant.The ...

London-Shanghai stock link acclaimed as 'groundbreaking'

SHANGHAI, China – Firms from the United Kingdom will be the first companies to list mainland China in the new ...

Brexit Uncertainty Impacts U.K. Business Investment in the Short Term

LONDON, UK – As stated by the British Chambers of Commerce or BCC, firms are starting to put resources into ...

Ireland now manages around 90% of transatlantic air traffic

DUBLIN, Ireland - Last week, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) celebrated the centenary of transatlantic flight; the remarkable achievement of ...

Shares in Japan and Hong make gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday with gains being recorded in Japan and Hong Kong, while ...

Abu Dhabi and UAE wealth funds reshuffle du holdings

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates government's sovereign wealth fund has taken a controlling interest in Dubai telco, du.The ...

