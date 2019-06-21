PYONGYANG, North Korea- China and North Korea were allies in the Korean War. And once again, both countries show unity against a common enemy, the US.

China's President, Xi Jinping, visits North Korea for two days in the hopes of strengthening their ties and to show his full support. Jinping is the very first Chinese leader to have visited the isolated country in fourteen years. He arrived on Thursday morning with his wife and a few Communist Party officials. The two country leaders have already met before, but this is their first rendezvous in North Korea.

Both countries are in conflict with the US. China is facing issues about tariffs and trade, and North Korea's conflict is all on nuclear programmes and sanctions.

Rodong Sinmum, North Korea's official newspaper underlined that the visit highlights the ties that "never waver despite any headwinds".