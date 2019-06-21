Fri, 21 Jun 2019

U.S., Iranian forces dispute location of drone when attacked

WASHINGTON DC - The United States military has confirmed a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton drone has been shot down by ...

UN Special Rapporteur delivers report on Khasoggi killing

GENEVA, Switzerland - Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a premeditated extrajudicial execution, for which Saudi Arabia is ...

New acting U.S. Secretary of Defense to lean on NATO in first week

WASHINGTON DC - The new acting Pentagon chief Mark Esper will land in the hot seat next week and will ...

Traumatic times for Syrians as war continues unabated

NEW YORK, New York - Unabating violence, destruction and a downward sprial in overall conditions for the desperate people trapped ...

Sharer of New Zealand mosque shooting video sentenced for 21 months

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – Philip Arps, a man from New Zealand, has been jailed for 21 months after sending the ...

Egypt's Mohammed Morsi buried in Cairo after death in trial

CAIRO, Egypt - The former Egyptian President, Mohammed Morsi, is now buried after he died in court after suffering a ...

Ireland gets boost from Brexit, thousands of jobs, scores of projects

DUBLIN, Ireland - IDA Ireland says Brexit has boosted new projects which have added thousands of Jobs since the UK ...

Investors bid up stocks in Asia

HONG KONG - Share in Asia continued higher on Thursday while the U.S. dollar sell-off extended.By the close on Thursday ...

U.S. dollar slides despite Fed leaving rates unchanged

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar fell sharply on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signalled it is moving ...

China remains largest bond issuer in East Asia

MANILA, Philippines - Local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia continued to expand over the first quarter of 2019 ...

Solid gains in Asia Wednesday following rally on Wall St

HONG KONG - Asian stock markets soared on Wednesday, taking their cue from American and European stocks that shot sharply ...

Global stocks rally on renewed U.S.-China trade negotiations

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. and Europe made sold gains on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald ...

