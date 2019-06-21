Fri, 21 Jun 2019

China's Xi Jinping visits North Korea as both lock horns with the US

PYONGYANG, North Korea- China and North Korea were allies in the Korean War. And once again, both countries are showing ...

Watchdog demands that EU save sea migrants

BRUSSELS, Belgium - A watchdog said on Tuesday that the EU is actually breaking international law based on how they ...

U.S., Iranian forces dispute location of drone when attacked

WASHINGTON DC - The United States military has confirmed a U.S. Navy a Global Hawk drone has been shot down ...

UN Special Rapporteur delivers report on Khasoggi killing

GENEVA, Switzerland - Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a premeditated extrajudicial execution, for which Saudi Arabia is ...

New acting U.S. Secretary of Defense to lean on NATO in first week

WASHINGTON DC - The new acting Pentagon chief Mark Esper will land in the hot seat next week and will ...

Traumatic times for Syrians as war continues unabated

NEW YORK, New York - Unabating violence, destruction and a downward sprial in overall conditions for the desperate people trapped ...

U.S. stocks march higher, follow European and Asian markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to rally on Thursday while the U.S. dollar was mixed.The Dow Jones ...

Microsoft's LinkedIn to add 800 jobs in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional social network, said that it would add 800 new jobs to their European headquarters ...

London's breakfast cafe where customers don't have to pay

WALTHAMSTOW, London- Eggs & Bread Café in Walthamstow is never a regular brunch spot. Here, customers sit down and enjoy ...

Ireland gets boost from Brexit, thousands of jobs, scores of projects

DUBLIN, Ireland - IDA Ireland says Brexit has boosted new projects which have added thousands of Jobs since the UK ...

Investors bid up stocks in Asia

HONG KONG - Share in Asia continued higher on Thursday while the U.S. dollar sell-off extended.By the close on Thursday ...

U.S. dollar slides despite Fed leaving rates unchanged

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar fell sharply on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signalled it is moving ...

