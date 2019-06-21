Fri, 21 Jun 2019

International

President Trump has second thoughts on attacking Iran

WASHINGTON DC - United States President Donald Trump has abruptly pulled back the decision to carry out military strikes against ...

Russian president Putin says ready to hold talks with Trump

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia's Vladimir Putin expressed on Thursday that he was ready to begin talks with US President Donald ...

China's Xi Jinping visits North Korea as both lock horns with the US

PYONGYANG, North Korea- China and North Korea were allies in the Korean War. And once again, both countries are showing ...

Watchdog demands that EU save sea migrants

BRUSSELS, Belgium - A watchdog said on Tuesday that the EU is actually breaking international law based on how they ...

U.S., Iranian forces dispute location of drone when attacked

WASHINGTON DC - The United States military has confirmed a U.S. Navy a Global Hawk drone has been shot down ...

UN Special Rapporteur delivers report on Khasoggi killing

GENEVA, Switzerland - Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a premeditated extrajudicial execution, for which Saudi Arabia is ...

Business

Buyers meet their match on Asian bourses on Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - Buyers and sellers squared up in Asia on Friday with bourses across the region finishing the day ...

EIB to advance EUR 350 million 20 year loan to Dublin Airport

BRUSSELS, Belgium - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was visiting the European Investment Bank headquarters in Luxembourg Friday to discuss the ...

U.S. stocks march higher, follow European and Asian markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to rally on Thursday while the U.S. dollar was mixed.The Dow Jones ...

Microsoft's LinkedIn to add 800 jobs in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional social network, said that it would add 800 new jobs to their European headquarters ...

London's breakfast cafe where customers don't have to pay

WALTHAMSTOW, London- Eggs & Bread Café in Walthamstow is never a regular brunch spot. Here, customers sit down and enjoy ...

Ireland gets boost from Brexit, thousands of jobs, scores of projects

DUBLIN, Ireland - IDA Ireland says Brexit has boosted new projects which have added thousands of Jobs since the UK ...

