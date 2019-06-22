Sat, 22 Jun 2019

Iranians suffering under sanctions and threat of war

Many are worried about the risk of war between the U.S. and Iran. But the truth is, t ...

Spy satellites reveal extent of glacier loss across the Himalayas

KATHMANDU, Nepal - Glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking fast at half a metre every year since the year 2000. ...

Apple warns Trump: trade war is counterproductive

CALIFORNIA, United States - Apple warns that Donald Trump's trade war against China can tilt the playing field and give ...

President Trump has second thoughts on attacking Iran

WASHINGTON DC - United States President Donald Trump has abruptly pulled back the decision to carry out military strikes against ...

Russian president Putin says ready to hold talks with Trump

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia's Vladimir Putin expressed on Thursday that he was ready to begin talks with US President Donald ...

China's Xi Jinping visits North Korea as both lock horns with the US

PYONGYANG, North Korea- China and North Korea were allies in the Korean War. And once again, both countries are showing ...

U.S. stocks end rally on geopolitical concerns

NEW YORK, New York - After rallying for much of the week, U.S. stocks fell back on Friday despite some ...

Australian fashion retailers shut down by foreign competition

SYDNEY, Australia - Countless fashion brands have collapsed in Australia in recent times. Local brands in the fashion industry are ...

Walmart tracks store theft with AI-powered cameras

ARKANSAS, United States - Supermarket giant Walmart confirms that it does use image recognition cameras at their checkout counters to ...

Buyers meet their match on Asian bourses on Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - Buyers and sellers squared up in Asia on Friday with bourses across the region finishing the day ...

EIB to advance EUR 350 million 20 year loan to Dublin Airport

BRUSSELS, Belgium - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was visiting the European Investment Bank headquarters in Luxembourg Friday to discuss the ...

U.S. stocks march higher, follow European and Asian markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to rally on Thursday while the U.S. dollar was mixed.The Dow Jones ...

