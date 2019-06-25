Pyongyang, SANA - Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem held official talks on Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ri Yong-ho at the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang.

During the talks, the two sides discussed enhancing bilateral relations in all fields, particularly economy, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and coordination to face all challenges, mainly the economic terrorism and sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

They stressed the need to activate commercial, economic, and cultural cooperation agreements and to continue exchanging visits on various levels.

The two sides discussed the situation in the Middle East, East Asia, and regional and international issues, expressing matching viewpoints on all issues.

Minister al-Moallem pointed out to the friendship between the two countries that dates back to over 50 years, expressing Syria's admiration of the steadfastness of DPRK's people and its support for the DPRK in confronting hostile US policies and for its calls for lifting the economic embargo.

He also reviewed the developments in Syria and its efforts to combat terrorism and the sanctions that target it, thanking the leadership and people of the DPRK for their support of Syria in its defense of its just causes.

For his part, Ri Yong-ho affirmed his country's firm support for Syria and its sovereignty and territorial integrity, offering congratulations on the achievements that have been made under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad in confronting terrorism and sanctions.

The Minister said his country is confident that Syria will emerge victorious, noting that the DPRK will always support Syria, including its positions on the occupied Syrian Golan.

He said the DPRK wishes to enhance the strategic relations with Syria and support it in the reconstruction process, noting that bilateral cooperation and self-reliance will help the two countries confront sanctions and embargos.

Ri Yong-ho also reviewed his country's positions regarding developments in the Korean Peninsula and East Asia, and the dialogue between the DPRK and the US.

After the talks, the two ministers signed a memo of understanding on establishing a committee for political consultation between the two countries in order to enhance communication and coordination regarding all issues of mutual interest.

Hazem Sabbagh