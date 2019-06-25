Tue, 25 Jun 2019

Chicago federal court covicts pair for support of Islamic State

CHICAGO, Illinois - Two Chicago men are facing decades in jail after being convicted of conspiring to give material support ...

Human rights chief wants detained Venezuelan protesters freed

CARACAS, Venezuela - Speaking at the end of the first-ever official mission to Venezuela by a UN human rights chief, ...

Religious leaders and FBI discuss ways of making churches secure

Seven minutes, 24 seconds.That's how long it took a gunman who opened fire at a Baptist church in rural Sutherland ...

Iranians suffering under sanctions and threat of war

Many are worried about the risk of war between the U.S. and Iran. But the truth is, t ...

Italy Beats Out Sweden to Host 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday.The Italian delegation rejoiced ...

EU Court Says Poland's Supreme Court Reforms Unlawful

WARSAW, POLAND - The European Union's top court ruled Monday that a Polish law that pushed Supreme Court judges into ...

Business

Section
Taiwanese carrier takes delivery of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina - Taiwanese airline EVA Air has taken delivery of the first of its order for twenty ...

Myanmar leader and Asian Development Bank president in talks

BANGKOK, Thailand - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Sunday ...

Fokker F28 aircraft put under scrutiny to advance safety research

RICHMOND, Virginia - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) has performed a crashworthiness test ...

$72 million housing development in Brooklyn gets underway

NEW YORK, New York - Construction has commenced on the Nevins Street Apartments complex, a $72 million mixed-use affordable and ...

U.S. stocks end rally on geopolitical concerns

NEW YORK, New York - After rallying for much of the week, U.S. stocks fell back on Friday despite some ...

Financials weigh on JSE

The JSE opened the week on the backfoot on Monday as it closed weaker mainly on the back of losses ...

