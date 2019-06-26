Pyongyang, SANA - Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Tuesday met President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK Choe Ryong-hae.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and means for developing them to serve their peoples' mutual interests and confront the economic terrorism carried out by the US, in addition to discussing developments in Syria and the Korean Peninsula.

Al-Moallem affirmed Syria's determination to strengthening relations with the DPRK and its support for it in the face of the embargo imposed by the US, lauding the people of the DPRK for their steadfastness and self-reliance.

For his part, Choe Ryong-hae said his country wants to enhance relations with Syria, affirming his country's support for Syria in the face of terrorism and the imperialism led by the US.

He also praised the achievements of Syria's leadership, army, and people under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad.

Hazem Sabbagh