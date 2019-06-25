Tue, 25 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Key nations say developments in Gulf risk miscalculation and conflict

NEW YORK, New York - France, Germany and the UK say they are gravely concerned by the increased tensions in ...

Mid-air collision of 2 Eurofighter planes north of Berlin

BERLIN, Germany - Two Eurofighter jets attached to the German Airforce were involved in a mid-air collision on Monday over ...

Woman, two minor daughters enticed from Guatemala, treated as slaves

SACRAMENTO, California - A Californian couple have been accused of treating a Guatamalanl woman and her two minor daughters as ...

Social media ban in two states of Myannmar restricting communications

With "no media access" in parts of the country and "serious restrictions" on humanitarian organizations, the United Nations expert on ...

Chicago federal court covicts pair for support of Islamic State

CHICAGO, Illinois - Two Chicago men are facing decades in jail after being convicted of conspiring to give material support ...

Human rights chief wants detained Venezuelan protesters freed

CARACAS, Venezuela - Speaking at the end of the first-ever official mission to Venezuela by a UN human rights chief, ...

Business

Section
IMF lauds U.S. unemployment, at levels not seen since late 1960s

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. economy is in the longest expansion in recorded history, says the latest assessment by the ...

Global medical devices manufacturer in major Irish expansion

CO. GALWAY, Ireland - Boston Scientific has invested 60 million euro to expand its operations in Ireland.The first phase of ...

U.S. dollar reels in Asian session, euro challenging 1.1400

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks across the Asian region finished in the red on Tuesday.The widespread losses, all relatively modest except ...

Qatar pledges $3 billion in financial support for Pakistan

DOHA, Qatar - The tiny gas-rich nation of Qatar has pledged to invest a further $3 billion in the financially-stressed ...

Ireland to play key roles on energy efficiency commission

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Loe Varadkar is to be appointed Honorary Patron of the International Energy Agency (IEA)'s new Global ...

Taiwanese carrier takes delivery of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina - Taiwanese airline EVA Air has taken delivery of the first of its order for twenty ...

Movie Review

Beauty and the Beast (2017)