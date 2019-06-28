Fri, 28 Jun 2019

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

UN security council told Iran pact must be kept on foot

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...

Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

United Nations peacekeepers to pull out of Haiti in October

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - UN peacekeepers in Haiti will end their mission later this year and leave the country.In their place, ...

Fur farming in Ireland to be phased out

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Tuesday made a decision to ban fur farming in the country.Ireland will join ...

Wall Street mixed Thursday, dollar continues to slip

NEW YORK, New York - A strong rally in technology stocks has failed to lift the Dow Jones, with Wall ...

State Street Bank hit by SEC for overcharging mutual funds

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced State Street Bank and Trust Company has agreed to ...

EC commissioner says 8 innovative Irish SMEs to get funding from EIC

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for European Commission Commissioner for Research, Science & Innovation ...

Al last, a positive day on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks finally turned up in Asia on Thursday with the strongest gains in Japan and Hong Kong.The ...

AA opening up new routes to Latin American and Caribbean destinations

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is continuing to expand its footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America.The carrier on ...

Wall Street mixed Werdnesday as dollar continues easing

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks softened a touch on Wednesday, while the tech sector made moderate advances.There was ...

