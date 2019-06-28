Fri, 28 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

UN security council told Iran pact must be kept on foot

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...

Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks end the week on dismal note

SYDNEY, Australia - Share were being sold off in Asia on Friday, with little incentive for buyers on offer.At the ...

U.S. Army places more than half-a-billion-dollars missiles order

DALLAS, Texas - Lockheed Martin is to expand its plant at East Camden in Arkansas to facilitate a more than ...

Wall Street mixed Thursday, dollar continues to slip

NEW YORK, New York - A strong rally in technology stocks has failed to lift the Dow Jones, with Wall ...

State Street Bank hit by SEC for overcharging mutual funds

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced State Street Bank and Trust Company has agreed to ...

EC commissioner says 8 innovative Irish SMEs to get funding from EIC

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for European Commission Commissioner for Research, Science & Innovation ...

Al last, a positive day on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks finally turned up in Asia on Thursday with the strongest gains in Japan and Hong Kong.The ...

Movie Review

Blood Simple [Blu-Ray]