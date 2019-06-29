SEOUL - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, "just to shake his hand and say hello."

Trump made the offer in a tweet just hours ahead of landing in South Korea on Saturday.

"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" said Trump.

Kim has not commented on Trump's offer.

It would be the third meeting between Trump and Kim, who met last June in Singapore and in February in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Since Hanoi, working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang have broken down because of disagreement over how to pair sanctions relief with the pace of the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons.