Sun, 30 Jun 2019

International

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

Business

Andrew Cuomo hosts economic rountable in Israel

JERUSALEM - New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was back in Israel this week.A frequent traveller to the Jewish state, ...

Broadcasting Authority of Ireland renews iRadio license

CO. WESTMEATH - Ireland's third biggest commercial franchise iRadio has had its broadcast license renewed for ten years. In Ireland, ...

U.S. stocks have best June month in generations

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were decently higher at the end of the day Friday, to crown a ...

U.S. investors across the nation to be compensated for LPL wrongdoing

NEW YORK, New York - A multistate settlement has been agreed with LPL Financial LLC (LPL) that mandates the firm ...

Asian stocks end the week on dismal note

SYDNEY, Australia - Share were being sold off in Asia on Friday, with little incentive for buyers on offer.At the ...

U.S. Army places more than half-a-billion-dollars missiles order

DALLAS, Texas - Lockheed Martin is to expand its plant at East Camden in Arkansas to facilitate a more than ...

Movie Review

Overlord (2018) [Blu-Ray]