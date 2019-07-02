Tue, 02 Jul 2019

International

Agreement signed to protect kids in war-torn Syria

The top UN official charged with representing the interests of children caught up in armed conflict, has signed a landmark ...

Woman arriving in Sydney on flight from Canada hit with drug charges

SYDNEY, Australia - A Canadian woman who arrived in Australia on Sunday with her juvenile son brought with her, in ...

Israel ups the stakes with widescale airstrikes near Damascus

TEL AVIV, Israel - At least 15 people have been killed, including six civilians, during the Israeli airstrikes that took ...

Terrorism charges conviction for man who took part in Benghazi attack

Mustafa al-Imam, a Libyan national approximately 48 years old, has been found guilty of terrorism charges for his part in ...

U.S. and North Korea agree to restart talks

NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...

U.S. war on terror now in its second century

Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...

Business

Asian markets have quiet Tuesday, Australian interest rates slashed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were listless in the Asian session on Tuesday, a day after making gains on the back ...

Natus expands Co. Galway plant by 50%

GORT, Co. Galway - Natus Medical Incorporated has officially opened a new Distribution Centre at the IDA Business Park in ...

Wall Street sharply higher, greenback jumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were sharply higher for the first part of the day Monday, amidst optimism ...

Fieldstone defrauded retail investors, says SEC

WASHINGTON DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Fieldstone Financial Management Group LLC and its principal Kristofor R. ...

Nikkei 225 jumps 454 points as Asian bourses rise again

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose sharply on Monday, the first trading since the G20 when Donald Trump and ...

3.2 million solar panels switched on in Abu Dhabi for first time

ABU DHABI, UAE - UN Secretary General António Guterres took a helicopter tour over the 3.2 million solar panels of ...

Movie Review

Germany Year Zero (Germania anno zero) [Blu-Ray]