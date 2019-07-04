Thu, 04 Jul 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Islamic State member proposed Blue Mountains as attack launch-pad

SYDNEY, Australia - A 20-year old youth who has described himself as the "general commander of IS Australia" proposed setting ...

Huge casualties in boating disaster on Honduran coast

TEGUCOGALPA, Honduras - A huge fishing vessel used for catching lobsters has sunk off the eastern coast of Honduras in ...

Outrage at migrant centre strike in Libya, mystery surrounds attacker

TRIPOLI, Libya - An airstrike on a detention centre in Tripoli that killed scores of migrants and refugees "deserves more ...

Many casualties after migrant detention centre in Tripoli is bombed

TRIPOLI, Libya - Forty-four people are now confirmed dead, and twice that number injured, following an airstrike on a migrant ...

Fire on board Russian sub kills fourteen, including 2 Heroes of Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Fourteen sailors in the Russian Navy, including 7 captains, have been killed in a fire on board ...

BLA and Hezbollah man designated as global terrorists by U.S.

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday formally designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Hezbollah operative Husain ...

Business

Section
Quiet day for Asian markets, dollar steadies

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a quiet day on Asian bourses on Thursday, despite all the major indices on EWall ...

Dubai reaches settlement with Six Flags over failed theme park

DUBAI, UAE - DXB Entertainments, formerly known as Dubai Parks and Resorts PJSC, is to pay Six Flags a termination ...

Wall Street zooms into unchartered territory

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers took charge on Wall Street on Wednesday, sending all the major indices to record ...

Asian stock markets adrift

SYDNEY, Australia - Only the Australian market gained on Wednesday. Stocks in China and Japan fell, in an otherwise unremarkable ...

Ireland extends rent controls to 19 Local Electoral Areas

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nineteen new Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) have been designated in 11 counties across Ireland."This is the most ...

International Monetary Fund taps Lipton to replace Lagarde

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed its first deputy managing director as the new acting head ...

Movie Review

Moana [Blu-Ray]