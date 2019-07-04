Thu, 04 Jul 2019

International

Islamic State member proposed Blue Mountains as attack launch-pad

SYDNEY, Australia - A 20-year old youth who has described himself as the "general commander of IS Australia" proposed setting ...

Huge casualties in boating disaster on Honduran coast

TEGUCOGALPA, Honduras - A huge fishing vessel used for catching lobsters has sunk off the eastern coast of Honduras in ...

Outrage at migrant centre strike in Libya, mystery surrounds attacker

TRIPOLI, Libya - An airstrike on a detention centre in Tripoli that killed scores of migrants and refugees "deserves more ...

Many casualties after migrant detention centre in Tripoli is bombed

TRIPOLI, Libya - Forty-four people are now confirmed dead, and twice that number injured, following an airstrike on a migrant ...

Fire on board Russian sub kills fourteen, including 2 Heroes of Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Fourteen sailors in the Russian Navy, including 7 captains, have been killed in a fire on board ...

BLA and Hezbollah man designated as global terrorists by U.S.

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday formally designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Hezbollah operative Husain ...

Business

Dubai reaches settlement with Six Flags over failed theme park

DUBAI, UAE - DXB Entertainments, formerly known as Dubai Parks and Resorts PJSC, is to pay Six Flags a termination ...

Wall Street zooms into unchartered territory

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers took charge on Wall Street on Wednesday, sending all the major indices to record ...

Asian stock markets adrift

SYDNEY, Australia - Only the Australian market gained on Wednesday. Stocks in China and Japan fell, in an otherwise unremarkable ...

Ireland extends rent controls to 19 Local Electoral Areas

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nineteen new Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) have been designated in 11 counties across Ireland."This is the most ...

International Monetary Fund taps Lipton to replace Lagarde

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed its first deputy managing director as the new acting head ...

Wall Street slightly ahead, dollar remains in demand

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made moderate gains on Tuesday, as optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal waned.The ...

Movie Review

