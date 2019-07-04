Canberra [Australia], Jul 4 (ANI): Detained Australian citizen Alek Sigley was on Thursday released by North Korea, according to Prime Minister Scott Morisson.

"Alek Sigley has been today released from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea). Alek is safe and well," the leader told the Australian Parliament.

Australia does not have a diplomatic presence in North Korea due to which negotiations for Sigley's release were done by Sweden, according to CNN.

"Swedish authorities advised the Australian government that there met with senior North Korean officials yesterday and raised the issue of Alek's disappearance on Australia's behalf. He has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely," Morrison added.

"On behalf of the Australian government, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance in securing Alek's prompt release," he also said.

The 29-year-old Australian was a student at the Kim Il Sung University and lived in North Korea's capital Pyongyang.

Sigley reached Beijing airport on Thursday and felt "great." He will travel to Tokyo later in the day, as per NK News. He was reported missing by his family last month. (ANI)