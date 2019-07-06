Sat, 06 Jul 2019

International

Section
10 per cent of workers in world earning just $22 a month

Top earners around the world have seen their share of national income rise in the last decade and a half, ...

Four arrested and huge haul of Ice seized by Australian police

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - An astonishing $400 million worth of methylamphetamine (Ice) has been seized and four men arrested in ...

Woman was part of UK-wide human trafficking ring which used NI as base

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - A victim of human trafficking has herself been convicted along with two co-conspirators who used Northern ...

Teenager buys LSD in Europe on dark net, imports to South Australia

ADELAIDE, South Australia - A teenage boy appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Coiurt on Thursday afternoon, over charges he imported ...

Islamic State member proposed Blue Mountains as attack launch-pad

SYDNEY, Australia - A 20-year old youth who has described himself as the "general commander of IS Australia" proposed setting ...

Huge casualties in boating disaster on Honduran coast

TEGUCOGALPA, Honduras - A huge fishing vessel used for catching lobsters has sunk off the eastern coast of Honduras in ...

Business

Section
UK plans excise duty concessions for environmentally-friendly taxis

LONDON, UK - More UK taxi drivers will be encouraged to buy environmentally friendly vehicles thanks to new legislation which ...

Pakistan to borrow $235 million from ADB for bus transport system

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $235 million loan to help develop a bus rapid ...

Asian bourses on the boil, U.S. dollar rises too

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stocks were on the boil on Friday. The U.S. dollar continued higher across the board.At the ...

China maintains credit rating despite pockets of financial stress

SINGAPORE - Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China's A1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and the (P)A1 foreign-currency senior ...

Wall St shut for Independnace Day, European and Asian markets sputter

LONDON, UK - U.S. markets were closed on Thursday in observance of the Independence Day 4th of July holiday.Markest were ...

Quiet day for Asian markets, dollar steadies

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a quiet day on Asian bourses on Thursday, despite all the major indices on EWall ...

