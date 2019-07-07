Sun, 07 Jul 2019

International

Section
Mystery surrounds attacker of Tripoli detenion centre

TRIPOLI, Libya - The death toll from Tuesday's airstrikes on a detention centre in the suburbs of Tripoli has risen ...

Family from Ireland who wanted to settle in Australia get green light

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - A family from Ireland who moved to Australia ten years ago, and were under threat of ...

U.S. president full of praise for defenders of flag and country

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald J. Trump gave Americans a tutorial on the U.S. military as part of the Salute ...

3 men jailed in UK for keeping people lured from Poland as slaves

BIRMINGHAM, UK - Scores of Polish victims who were brought to the UK under false pretences and forced into slavery, ...

10 per cent of workers in world earning just $22 a month

Top earners around the world have seen their share of national income rise in the last decade and a half, ...

Four arrested and huge haul of Ice seized by Australian police

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - An astonishing $400 million worth of methylamphetamine (Ice) has been seized and four men arrested in ...

Business

Section
Foreign exchange market heats up, Wall St wilts

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weaker across the board on Friday, however the main action was on ...

UK plans excise duty concessions for environmentally-friendly taxis

LONDON, UK - More UK taxi drivers will be encouraged to buy environmentally friendly vehicles thanks to new legislation which ...

Pakistan to borrow $235 million from ADB for bus transport system

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $235 million loan to help develop a bus rapid ...

Asian bourses on the boil, U.S. dollar rises too

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stocks were on the boil on Friday. The U.S. dollar continued higher across the board.At the ...

China maintains credit rating despite pockets of financial stress

SINGAPORE - Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China's A1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and the (P)A1 foreign-currency senior ...

Wall St shut for Independance Day, European and Asian markets sputter

LONDON, UK - U.S. markets were closed on Thursday in observance of the Independence Day 4th of July holiday.Markest were ...

Movie Review

Sicario: Day of the Soldado