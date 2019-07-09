New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): After impressing the Indian audience, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' has now been recognised at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

The film directed by Zoya Akhtar was honoured with NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film.

Thanking BIFAN and cast and crew of the film, a happy Zoya posted a status on her Instagram account.

The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

The film had released on February 14 this year. (ANI)