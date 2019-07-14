Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): After introducing the foldable smartphone, Samsung is reportedly testing the waters for foldable AR glasses, according to a patent filed by the company.

The patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office describes Samsung's purported smart glasses to be powered by an ARM processor. The temple portion of the wearable device is likely to include a projector and a prism, PatentlyApple reports.

The foldable design will allow for easy storage as well as help reduce power consumption. When in the unfolded position, the projector will display images for the wearer to see. As it is just a patent, it may or may not lead to a commercial product. (ANI)