All settlements to stay regardless of peace plan, Netanyahu says

WEST BANK, Palestinian territories - In his strongest pledge yet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that no settler ...

North Korea angry at South Korea over F-35A purchases

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea has taken a swing at its southern neighbour over its purchase of F-35A fighter ...

Israeli army admits Hamas commander killed due to misunderstanding

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian territories - A Hamas commander trying to stop two youths from approaching the border fence in the ...

Jiujitsu instructor who assaulted 3 U.S. Air Force airmen faces jail

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A Colorado man has been sentenced to prison in connection with an attack on three U.S. ...

Democratic Republic of Congo orders massive measles vaccinations

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central Africa - Health workers have started a massive measles vaccination campaign in north-east ...

Trump to star in fake and social media fest

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Thursday morning insisted that he could have won ...

Chernobyl to be opened up to tourists

KIEV, Ukraine - The Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine which exploded in 1986 causing a disaster on a global scale ...

U.S. stocks reach record levels Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose strongly on Friday amidst a widening belief that the Federal Reserve will ...

Ireland rejects criticism and legal threats from oil industry

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton has rejected criticism and threats of legal ...

UAE governments slash charges, issue residency visas

DUBAI, UAE - In a bid to arrest a burgeoning property crash, and to revive a flagging economy, the Dubai ...

Stocks in China and Japan rise, Australian shares dip

SYDNEY, Australia - U.S. stocks were stronger in the Asia Pacific region on Friday, although there was a dip in ...

Global cloud communications platform to open office in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - The international expansion of cloud communications platform MessageBird is to extend to Ireland.The Amsterdam-headquartered company which has ...

