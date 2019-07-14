Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WEST BANK, Palestinian territories - In his strongest pledge yet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that no settler ...
PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea has taken a swing at its southern neighbour over its purchase of F-35A fighter ...
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian territories - A Hamas commander trying to stop two youths from approaching the border fence in the ...
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A Colorado man has been sentenced to prison in connection with an attack on three U.S. ...
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central Africa - Health workers have started a massive measles vaccination campaign in north-east ...
WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Thursday morning insisted that he could have won ...
KIEV, Ukraine - The Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine which exploded in 1986 causing a disaster on a global scale ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose strongly on Friday amidst a widening belief that the Federal Reserve will ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton has rejected criticism and threats of legal ...
DUBAI, UAE - In a bid to arrest a burgeoning property crash, and to revive a flagging economy, the Dubai ...
SYDNEY, Australia - U.S. stocks were stronger in the Asia Pacific region on Friday, although there was a dip in ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The international expansion of cloud communications platform MessageBird is to extend to Ireland.The Amsterdam-headquartered company which has ...