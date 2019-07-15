TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran U-23 basketball team lost to South Korea at the 41st William Jones Cup on Sunday.

- Sports news -

The Iranian team was defeated against Korea 83-79 at the Changhua Gym in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Iran, who has also lost to the Philippines and Chinese Taipei A in the competition, will play Canadian UBC Thunderbirds on Tuesday.

The 2019 William Jones Cup is the 41st staging of the international basketball tournament in Taiwan.

The men';s tournament is being held from July 12 to 21, 2019 while the women';s tournament will be contested on July 24-28.