Tue, 16 Jul 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. ICE agents begin rounding up illegal immigrants

Nationwide raids across the United States, aimed at rounding up 2,000 immigrants in the country illegally for possible deportation got ...

14 dead after building collapses in Kumarhatt in India

SOLAN, Himachal Pradesh, India - As many as 14 people, including thirteen Army personnel were killed and 28 others injured ...

Widespread floods in Nepal lead to death and destruction

KATHMANDU, Nepal - Search and rescue operations are occurring across Nepal as the southeast Asian nation continues to be hit ...

Tensions between Ottawa and Beijing heightened after third arrest

BEIJING, China - A Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, a city in northeastern China, Global Affairs Canada said ...

Huge death toll in wake of hotel attack in Kismayo, Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia - At least two journalists were among the 26 people killed in the terror attack at a Somali ...

Ten dead after extensive lightning strikes across Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Lightning has wreaked havoc across the southeast Asian nation of Bangladesh.At least ten people died on Saturday ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets continue record run

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the week with rises across the board on Monday, as the major ...

U.S. president claims reponsibility for slowing GDP growth in China

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says tariffs on China are working by claiming credit for a major slide ...

Chinese and Japanese shares gain ground, greenback dips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Japan advanced on Monday, while in Australia the key index sagged.The U.S. dollar ...

Dubai gearing up for Expo2020

DUBAI, UAE - Planning for Expo 2020 Dubai is on track with construction projects well underway and transport plans being ...

Britain facing first recession since GFC

LONDON, UK - Recessions are bad for living standards, in both the short term and the longer term. And because ...

More jobs for Milwaukee, thanks to Donald J. Trump

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, is planning to expand its plant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by up to ...

Movie Review

The Sum of All Fears [Blu-Ray]
Sum of All Fears