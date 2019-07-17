Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Equities traded with a positive bias during early hours on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh indications from India Inc on Q1 corporate results.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up 95 points at 39,226 while the Nifty 50 gained 28 points to 11,691. At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed amid volatile trade with Nifty auto, metal, pharma and realty in the red.

Among stocks, UPL gained 2.7 per cent while Yes Bank continued its upward slide by 2.3 per cent. Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tech Mahindra also traded in the green.

However, GAIL dropped by 1.5 per cent. Tata Motors, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy also were in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, Asian indices were weak after US President Donald Trump tweeted on more China tariffs as a warning for Beijing to speed up the resolution process.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5 per cent and South Korea 1 per cent while Chinese blue chips dipped into the red. (ANI)