Fri, 19 Jul 2019

News RELEASES

International

Major casualties as 2 car bombs explode outside police HQ in Kandahar

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan - At least a dozen people were killed and and around ninety were wounded on Thursday when two ...

Millions of children impacted by severe flooding in Asia

SOUTHEAST ASIA - Heavy rainfall, severe flooding and landslides across Nepal, India and Bangladesh have killed at least 93 children, ...

Peacebuiilding youth need protection, says UN envoy

NEW YORK, New York - After visiting refugee camps in Jordan, UN-backed schools in Gaza, municipalities in Kosovo and Youth ...

Moon mission got huge support from U.S. military

On July 20, 1969, history was made when two Apollo 11 astronauts, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, became the first ...

FBI seeks public help in identifying domestic terrorists

WASHINGTON, DC - A list of nearly four dozen observable behavioral signs that someone might be planning to commit an ...

Pakistan ordered to review conviction and sentence of suspected spy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - In a ruling handed down on Wednesday afternoon, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ...

Business

In Tokyo, Nikkei 225 rises by 420 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks soared in Asia on Friday, while the U.S. dollar rebounded from sharp falls in New York.In ...

Education the biggest growth sector in UAE job postings

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates has registered an impressive 18 percent growth in online job postings compared to ...

U.S. stock markets close slightly higher, dollar drops sharply

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Thursday with the main action on foreign exchange markets ...

China-U.S. trade tensions pose largest risk to Asian economies

MANILA, Philippines - Developing Asia will maintain strong but moderating growth this year and next, as supportive domestic demand counteracts ...

Japanese stocks fall by nearly 2% as world sell-off continues

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stocks fell sharply on Thursday, as the global sell-off continued.In Tokyo stocks shattered with the key ...

DAB+ digital radio to go on-air and online in Canberra Friday

CANBERRA, Australia - Commercial radio will officially switch on DAB+ digital radio broadcasts in Canberra on Friday.All four commercial radio ...

Movie Review

C.H.U.D. [Blu-Ray]