TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Mo`ud Bonyadifar has been chosen to officiate a match at the 2019 AFC Cup semifinals.

North Korean football team April 25 will host Dhaka Abahani from Bangladesh on August 28 at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang in the second leg of the 2019 AFC Cup semifinal.

Bonyadifar will be assisted by his countrymen Mohammad Reza Abolfazli and Saeid Alinejadian in this match.

The AFC Cup is an annual International association football competition between domestic clubs run by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Qualification to the competition is available to clubs from AFC-affiliated countries that fall into the AFC';s ';developing nations'; category as laid out in their ';Vision Asia'; document.

Countries which are ';emerging'; nations are eligible to participate in the AFC Cup, whereas countries which have better infrastructure and football prowess are entered into the AFC Champions League.