Caracas, SANA- Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) kicked off on Saturday at the Venezuelan capital city of Caracas under the title "Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law" with the participation of Syria and in presence of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Ariza, in a statement at the opening of the two-day meeting, said that his country, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Nicaragua and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) are "the victims of foreign interferences by some foreign sides who seek to topple the regimes and to replace them with governments that would serve their interests."

Ariza underlined the importance of the meeting in facing those attempts.

Syria participates in the meeting through a delegation chaired by its ambassador to Venezuela Khalil Bittar.

The meeting will consider preparations for the upcoming 18th Summit Conference of NAM Heads of State and Government to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 24-26 October 2019.

NAM now embraces 120 states, 17 Observer Countries and 10 Observer organizations.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri