Mon, 22 Jul 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Imran Khan welcomed to U.S. by 30,000 supporters

WASHINGTON, DC - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan who has arrived in the U.S. for a meeting with President Donald ...

Iranian anti-narcotics police swoop on major drug ring

TEHRAN, Iran - The anti-narcotics police forces in Iran are waging war on drug dealers, and are having success.A drug ...

Gulf tensions put global flow of oil supplies at risk

Tensions between the United States, Iran and other countries are flaring again in the Strait of Hormuz.There are competing explanations ...

Guzman jailed but business as usual for Sinaloa cartel

The infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera – aka "El Chapo" – has been sentenced to life plus ...

8 school children dead after truck crash in Philippines

CEBU, Philippines - An excursion on Friday for 39 primary school kids on their way to a sports meet at ...

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps capture British tanker

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran has seized a British Oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, apparently in retailiation for Britains ...

Business

Section
Lockheed Martin completes construction of Orion spacecraft capsule

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida - The goal of humans again walking on the Moon is one giant leap closer.Lockheed Martin ...

Boeing to take near-$5b hit due to MAX 737 groundings

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing says it will take an after-tax hit of $4.9 billion, or $8.74 per share, over the ...

Red Arrows join forces with British Airways Boeing 747

RAF FAIRFORD, Gloucestershire, England, UK - The legendary Red Arrows joined forces with a special British Airways Boeing 747 for ...

Founder and two executives of public company charged with fraud

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday charged the former chief executive officer of a ...

UAE leads Middle East in wooing China

ABU DHABI, UAE - Whilst the United States and China are at odds, impacting the economies of both countries, as ...

U.S. dollar in sharp recovery, stocks fall

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. defied the global trend on Friday and lost ground. Markets elsewhere ...

Movie Review

What They Had