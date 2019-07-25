Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday fired two unidentified projectiles from near its east coast town of Wonsan into the East Sea, the South Korean military said.

Yonhap news agency confirmed that the North "fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 a.m. and the other at 5:57 a.m. (local time), from Wonsan areas into the East Sea, and they flew around 430 kilometres," after quoting South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS added.

The launchings were the first such test since US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on June 30 in South Korea near the Demilitarized Zone.

The previous tests were fired on May 9, when North Korea launched what military experts called short-range ballistic missiles. (ANI)