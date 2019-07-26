Fri, 26 Jul 2019

International

Plan agreed to halt detention of people rescued at sea in Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya - The heads of the two key UN agencies championing refugees and migrants have called for an end ...

Expedia called on not to list Israeli settlements properties

An international human rights organization is calling on Trip Advisor and other online booking companies to stop listing properties and ...

Respected Tennessee attorney stole from client trust funds

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - After a state trooper was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while on duty in 2005, ...

Brexit torch passes to Boris

LONDON, UK - Brexit will be the first priority for Boris Johnson when he takes office as prime minister, replacing ...

Tanaiste issues statement of condemnation over Palestinian evictions

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has taken issue with Israel over the forced evacuations ...

The disappearance of Burundian reporter Jean Bigirimana

BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI - When a journalist we know walks through the streets of his hometown in Burundi, his neighbors often ...

Business

U.S. stocks mixed in line with global trend

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday.Volume on U.S. exchanges was recorded at 6.2 billion shares, ...

Dublin welcome for Irish caucus of Californian state legislature

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has welcomed the Irish Caucus from the California State ...

PNG improves stock by signing on to New York Convention

MANILA, Philippines - Papua New Guinea (PNG) has become the 160th country to accede to the United Nations (UN) Convention ...

Slide in Euro, Australian and New Zealand dollars

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rallied across the board on Asian markets oin Wednesday.The euro meantime hit a 7-week low, while ...

Wall Street kicks higher, dollar follows suit

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hovered around all-time highs on Tuesday, with all the major indices notching up ...

IMF again trims global economic growth forecast

WASHINGTON, DC - The IMF has revised downward its projection for global growth, saying the world economy is becoming sluggish.In ...

Movie Review

