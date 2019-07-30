Tue, 30 Jul 2019

Casualties mount in southern China landslides

GUIZHOU, China - Rescue operations are continuing in the southern Chinese province of Guizhou, following massive landslides that left at ...

Young Americans arrested over Rome police officer's death

ROME, ITALY - The investigation into the alleged murder of a military police officer in Rome by two American teenagers ...

Cyprus police release Israeli youths, charge UK girl over false report

NICOSIA, Cyprus - In a sensation development all Israeli youths arrested over an alleged gang rape in Cyprus have been ...

Call for sea rescues to be restored in Mediterranean

TRIPOLI, Libya - Dozens of bodies have been retrieved from the sea following the capsizng of a wooden vessel carrying ...

U.S. and Afghanistan agree to accelerate ceasefire talks

KABUL, Afghanistan - A powerful car bomb has exploded in central Kabul on Sunday night, leaving 6 people injured.Meantime the ...

Smoking bans more prevalent, but some countries need to do more

Progress is being made in the battle against the global tobacco epidemic, but more action is needed to help people ...

Sterling continues fall, U.S. investors stand aside

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed on the first day of the new trading week in the U.S. ...

U.S.-China trade talks to resume this week

SHANGHAI, China - U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators resume stalled trade talks in Shanghai this week.The planned two days of ...

New British PM says Europe needs to change stance on Brexit

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he won't even discuss Brexit until the European Union is prepared ...

Sterling extends slide on Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - The British pound fell to a multi-year low on Monday as Asian markets geared up for another ...

Ireland implements Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM)

DUBLIN, Ireland - A program to assist Irish beef farmers has been finalised.The Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM), which had ...

ADCB racks up $758 million profit in six months to 30 June

ABU DHABI, UAE - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, commonly known as ADCB, has reported a 15% drop in its half-year ...

