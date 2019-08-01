Thu, 01 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Mystery over circumstances of death of son of al-Qaeda founder

NEW YORK, New York - NBC News is reporting that U.S. intelligence has received information that Hamza bin Laden, the ...

Marines and Mickey charity exposed as fraud

The charity sounded like a worthy and patriotic cause, an organization that would send military families on Disney vacations and ...

Many casualties as Afghan bus explodes after hitting roadside bomb

KABUL, Afghanistan - A bus has exploded after hitting a roadside bomb in western Afghanistan, killing many on board.The latest ...

Trump fondness for rhetorical device called synecdoche

President Trump's tweets calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to the "corrupt" countries they came from ...

2018 saw record-breaking number of children killed in conflict zones

NEW YORK, New York - The killing machines of war and conflict are seeing record numbers of children across the ...

Death of 2 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan believed to be insider attack

KABUL, Afghanistan - Two U.S. service members were killed Monday in Afghanistan, the NATO-led mission in the country said in ...

Business

Section
Rate cut fails to lift Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones tumbling more than 300 points.The ...

Number of jobless in European Union falls

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Unemployment in the European Union fell to 6.3% in June, a considerable improvement on the figure for ...

Asian bourses lose ground, dollar holds gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia took their lead from Wall Street and turner lower on Wednesday.All the major bourses ...

Nissan and Datsun reviewing demand for compact cars

Like several other OEMs across the globe, Nissan is currently undergoing massive changes to emerge on the other side as ...

Trump throws dampener over Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weaker across the board on Tuesday after President Donald Trump cast doubt ...

MSD set to expand Irish operations

CO. CARLOW, Ireland - Construction has begun on the new 13,000 square metre plant, first announced last October, on a ...

Movie Review

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) [Blu-Ray]