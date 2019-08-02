Fri, 02 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
North-east Nigerians mark a decade of death of and destruction

ABUJA, Nigeria - Ten years after the start of a violent insurgency in north-east Nigeria plunged the country into a ...

"Cages for kids" built by Obama, says Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of migrants, asserting ...

Mystery over circumstances of death of son of al-Qaeda founder

NEW YORK, New York - NBC News is reporting that U.S. intelligence has received information that Hamza bin Laden, the ...

Marines and Mickey charity exposed as fraud

The charity sounded like a worthy and patriotic cause, an organization that would send military families on Disney vacations and ...

Many casualties as Afghan bus explodes after hitting roadside bomb

KABUL, Afghanistan - A bus has exploded after hitting a roadside bomb in western Afghanistan, killing many on board.The latest ...

Trump fondness for rhetorical device called synecdoche

President Trump's tweets calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to the "corrupt" countries they came from ...

Business

Section
U.S. markets turn down after Trump threatens China

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was torpedoed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, just as it was ...

Funding secured for road transport network to be built in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $415 million loan to Georgia to build a new ...

Irish government warns businesses to prepare for no-deal Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has stepped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.The UK government has stated the UK ...

Demand for U.S. dollar knows no limits

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar continued climbing in Asian trading on Thursday, sending major currencies sharply lower.The relentless buying ...

ADNOC, Eni and OMV finalise partnership

ABU DHABI, UAE - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, has closed its landmark strategic equity partnerships with the ...

Rate cut fails to lift Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones tumbling more than 300 points.The ...

Movie Review

The Other Side of the Wind
Other Side of the Wind