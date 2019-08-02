Seoul [South Korea], Aug 2 (ANI): North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korean military said.

The projectiles were fired at 2:59 am (local time) and 3:23 am from the South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, as cited by Yonhap news agency.

The JCS added that it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.

This is the third such projectile launch by North Korea in just over a week. The first launch was downplayed by US President Donald Trump, who argued that that the country tested a "smaller missile", which is something that a lot of countries do.

The recent launches have come less than a month after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations. (ANI)