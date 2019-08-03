Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 3 (ANI): Unfazed by recent weapon testings carried out by North Korea, the United States on Saturday said it is ready to continue talks with the country.

"We stand ready to continue our diplomatic conversation with the North Koreans. I regret that it looks like I'm not going to have an opportunity to do that while I'm here in Bangkok. But we're ready to go," US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was cited as saying by The Hill.

Pompeo's remarks came as North Korea ratcheted up weapon testings and tested a multiple rocket launcher system early this morning.

In the past eight days, North Korea conducted three tests of projectiles, including short-range ballistic missiles, signalling its displeasure with the South Korea-US military exercises planned for this month.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also said that new tests do not affect the US.

"Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short-range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short-range missiles when we shook hands," the US President wrote on Twitter.

On June 30, Trump and Kim had held an impromptu meeting at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where the two leaders agreed to resume working-level talks to put denuclearisation talks back on track.

However, North Korea has warned that the future of talks will depend on whether South Korea and the US will go ahead with the joint military exercises planned for next month. (ANI)