Seoul [South Korea], Aug 6 (ANI): North Korea on Tuesday launched unidentified projectiles twice off its east coast yet again, its fourth such launch in just under two weeks, according to the South Korean military.

The projectiles were fired from South Hwanghae Province early in the morning, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as saying.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

This is the second time within this month that North Korea fired projectiles off its east coast. On August 4, Pyongyang fired unidentified short-range projectiles twice into the East Sea.

Last month, North Korea carried out two short-range projectile tests off its east coast.

The latest projectile launch came after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in June. The two leaders agreed to resume working-level talks aimed at getting Pyongyang to give up developing its nuclear weapon programme.

It also came as the US and South Korea on Monday resumed their joint military drills, which North Korea has repeatedly denounced.

North Korea had first fired multiple short-range missiles in May, in what was an apparent frustration over the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in Vietnam in February, where the reclusive country and the US had reportedly failed to sort out their differences regarding sanction waivers. (ANI)