Tue, 06 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Gorbachev says end to INF treaty to undermine global security

NEW YORK, New York - United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has expressed his "deep regret" that the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear ...

Australia called on to join force to monitor Gulf ships

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia is considering a request by the United States to join an international coalition to help patrol ...

Ohio reeling as man guns down many in early Sunday morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio - There have been mulitple deaths and injuries following a second mass shooting to take place in the ...

Many casualties as 21-year old gunman opens up on Texan shoppers

EL PASO, Texas - A mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas has left at least twenty people ...

UN Security Council urged to address record level of child deaths

NEW YORK, New York - It is "vitally important" that the Security Council "come together" on the current plight of ...

Taliban and U.S. negotiating peace agreement

DOHA, Qatar - Talks with the Taliban are set to resume on Doha, the Qatar capital.Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special ...

Business

Section
U.S. Treasury cracks down on Chinese renminbi

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government has reversed course on its recent policy regarding China and its currency, the Chinese ...

Hang Seng stock market in Hong Kong tumbles 767 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were in meltdown on Monday, with key indices closing sharply in the red.Safe-haven currencies, ...

Fox Corporation to take controlling stake in Credible Labs

NEW YORK, New York - The Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox Corporation, which owns and operates the Fox News Channel, the Fox ...

Sales revenue soars for Dubai's biggest real estate developer

DUBAI, UAE - The biggest property developer, in the world's fastest developing city of Dubai has reported a 52 per ...

Berkshire second-quarter operating profit falls 11% to $6.14 billion

OMAHA, Nebraska - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has reported second quarter earnings which are lower than expected, due to ...

Trump says beef deal with Europe a victory for U.S. farmers

WASHINGTON, DC - In the midst of a volatile week on its trade relations with China, the U.S. on Friday ...

Movie Review

King Solomon's Mines [Blu-Ray]