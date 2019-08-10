Sat, 10 Aug 2019

Child exploitation and human trafficking in U.S. targeted by FBI op.

WASHINGTON, DC - A monthlong FBI-led operation to identify and arrest sex traffickers and recover child victims has resulted in ...

What makes someone want to carry out a mass shooting?

After mass shootings, people naturally search for answers. We also want to find the root cause. One subject that often ...

19-year old unarmed Israeli soldier stabbed to death near settlement

JERUSALEM - Israel has described the killing of an off-duty soldier near a settlement in the West Bank as a ...

Mass shootings in U.S., a man thing

The United States is a world leader in mass shootings. In less than 24 hours, two mass shootings by single ...

Many casualties after police recuiting centre in Afghanistan is bombed

KABUL, Afghanistan - There have been massive casualties as yet another car bomb has exploded in the Afghan capital, Kabul.At ...

UN human rights chief calls on U.S. states to eradicate discrimination

GENEVA, Switzerland - The UN's top rights official has added her voice to condemnation of the weekend mass-shootings in the ...

Pound tumbles as UK economy shrinks

LONDON, UK - The recent fall in the British pound accelerated on Friday following the release of the latest GDP ...

Mixed day Friday for Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed bag in the Asain region on Friday as investors dithered on which way ...

Half-billion dollar funding from ADB to assist Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support Pakistan's reforms to ...

Major rally on Wall Street as confidence returns

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounced higher on Thursday in line with a significant spike up in stocks ...

Ireland sets up Clear Customs initiative for businesses post-Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government, in association with key industry partners, has launched a new support measure to help ...

Positive days for Asian stocks Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher across the board on Thursday, a welcome correctiion for investors who have ...

Planet of the Apes (1968) [DVD]
