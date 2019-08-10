Sat, 10 Aug 2019

FBI agent reunites with kidnapped baby he rescued 22 years ago

Troy Sowers was a new special agent with the FBI's Tacoma Resident Agency (part of the Seattle Field Office) in ...

Egypt identifies man behind deadly suicide bombing

CAIRO, Egypt - The alleged suicide bomber who drove his explosives-laden car into oncoming traffic in Cairo on Sunday night ...

Irish government welcomes end to years-long conflict in Mozambique

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has welcomed the signing of a historic peace and reconciliation agreement in Maputo between the government ...

Child exploitation and human trafficking in U.S. targeted by FBI op.

WASHINGTON, DC - A monthlong FBI-led operation to identify and arrest sex traffickers and recover child victims has resulted in ...

What makes someone want to carry out a mass shooting?

After mass shootings, people naturally search for answers. We also want to find the root cause. One subject that often ...

19-year old unarmed Israeli soldier stabbed to death near settlement

JERUSALEM - Israel has described the killing of an off-duty soldier near a settlement in the West Bank as a ...

Wall Street gives up early ground, all indices finish in red

NEW YORK, New York - Investors got whipsawed again on Friday as markets moved in and out of positive territory.Just ...

Pound tumbles as UK economy shrinks

LONDON, UK - The recent fall in the British pound accelerated on Friday following the release of the latest GDP ...

Mixed day Friday for Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed bag in the Asain region on Friday as investors dithered on which way ...

Half-billion dollar funding from ADB to assist Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support Pakistan's reforms to ...

Major rally on Wall Street as confidence returns

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounced higher on Thursday in line with a significant spike up in stocks ...

Ireland sets up Clear Customs initiative for businesses post-Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government, in association with key industry partners, has launched a new support measure to help ...

