Sun, 11 Aug 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
Kim unhappy with U.S.-South Korea military drills, Trump says ditto

WASHINGTON, DC - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has written to U.S. President Donald Trump complaining about joint military exercises ...

Venezuelan people paying price of U.S. pressure, says UN official

GENEVA, Switzerland - The U.S. further tightening of screws on Venezuela this week could severely impact human rights in the ...

FBI agent reunites with kidnapped baby he rescued 22 years ago

Troy Sowers was a new special agent with the FBI's Tacoma Resident Agency (part of the Seattle Field Office) in ...

Egypt identifies man behind deadly suicide bombing

CAIRO, Egypt - The alleged suicide bomber who drove his explosives-laden car into oncoming traffic in Cairo on Sunday night ...

Irish government welcomes end to years-long conflict in Mozambique

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has welcomed the signing of a historic peace and reconciliation agreement in Maputo between the government ...

Child exploitation and human trafficking in U.S. targeted by FBI op.

WASHINGTON, DC - A monthlong FBI-led operation to identify and arrest sex traffickers and recover child victims has resulted in ...

Business

Section
Wall Street gives up early ground, all indices finish in red

NEW YORK, New York - Investors got whipsawed again on Friday as markets moved in and out of positive territory.Just ...

Pound tumbles as UK economy shrinks

LONDON, UK - The recent fall in the British pound accelerated on Friday following the release of the latest GDP ...

Mixed day Friday for Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed bag in the Asain region on Friday as investors dithered on which way ...

Half-billion dollar funding from ADB to assist Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support Pakistan's reforms to ...

Major rally on Wall Street as confidence returns

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounced higher on Thursday in line with a significant spike up in stocks ...

Ireland sets up Clear Customs initiative for businesses post-Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government, in association with key industry partners, has launched a new support measure to help ...

