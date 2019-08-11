Kim unhappy with U.S.-South Korea military drills, Trump says ditto

Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has written to U.S. President Donald Trump complaining about joint military exercises ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - The U.S. further tightening of screws on Venezuela this week could severely impact human rights in the ...
Troy Sowers was a new special agent with the FBI's Tacoma Resident Agency (part of the Seattle Field Office) in ...
CAIRO, Egypt - The alleged suicide bomber who drove his explosives-laden car into oncoming traffic in Cairo on Sunday night ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has welcomed the signing of a historic peace and reconciliation agreement in Maputo between the government ...
WASHINGTON, DC - A monthlong FBI-led operation to identify and arrest sex traffickers and recover child victims has resulted in ...
NEW YORK, New York - Investors got whipsawed again on Friday as markets moved in and out of positive territory.Just ...
LONDON, UK - The recent fall in the British pound accelerated on Friday following the release of the latest GDP ...
SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed bag in the Asain region on Friday as investors dithered on which way ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support Pakistan's reforms to ...
NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounced higher on Thursday in line with a significant spike up in stocks ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government, in association with key industry partners, has launched a new support measure to help ...