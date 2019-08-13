Tue, 13 Aug 2019

Flood-ravaged states in India hit by soaring death toll

NEW DELHI, India - The shocking floods that have ravaged four states in India have left hundreds of thousands devastated ...

Identification papers issued to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - More than 500,000 Rohingya refugees who fled a brutal crackdown in Myanmar two years ago, have received ...

Fuel tanker overturns and explodes as onlookers try to siphon fuel

DODOMA, Tanzania - An investigation is underway into the explosion of a fuel tanker in the east African nation of ...

3 UN personnel die as car explodes at shopping mall in Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya - A car bomb has exploded in front of a shopping mall in Benghazi killing three United Nations ...

Kim unhappy with U.S.-South Korea military drills, Trump says ditto

WASHINGTON, DC - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has written to U.S. President Donald Trump complaining about joint military exercises ...

Venezuelan people paying price of U.S. pressure, says UN official

GENEVA, Switzerland - The U.S. further tightening of screws on Venezuela this week could severely impact human rights in the ...

Saudi Aramco's earning remain solid, despite lower oil prices

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Aramco has remained the world's most profitable company after reporting first-half net earnings of $46.9 ...

Stocks trade strongly in Asia, except in Hong Kong

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia kicked off the week with gains across the major bourses on Monday.China's Shanghai Composite ...

Goldman Sachs officials charged with fraudulent misappropriation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Criminal charges were filed in Malaysia on Friday against 17 current and former directors of Goldman ...

Rental freeze in Berlin to sap property investment

BERLIN, Germany - A 5-year rental freeze on propertties in the German capital has resulted in the loss of billions ...

Irish pilots support for strike action questioned by Ryanair

DUBLIN, Ireland - Pilots with Ryanair who are based in Ireland have voted to go out on strike.The vote is ...

$283 billion in oil and gas projects implemented in MENA region

ABU DHABI, UAE - Oil, gas and petrochemical projects, valued at more than $859 billion, are either underway or planned ...

