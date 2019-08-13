Seoul [South Korea], Aug 12 (ANI): A week after Xiaomi teased its plans of announcing a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera, Samsung has made the new sensor official.

In collaboration with Xiaomi, Samsung launched its 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX, the first mobile image sensor in the industry to go beyond the 100 million pixel-threshold, with a resolution equivalent to that of a high-end DSLR camera, the official release notes.

The sensor is claimed to produce enhanced images even in extreme lighting conditions. It further supports up to 6K video recording at 30fps. Samsung said that mass production for the sensor will begin later this month. (ANI)